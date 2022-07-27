MCU fans outraged with how ‘Ant-Man 3’ is treating MODOK

The Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing (MODOK) is set to appear as a villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but Marvel Cinematic Universe diehards are puzzled as to how they’ll fit into the film after recent news.

In the comics, MODOK is a scientist for A.I.M. that undergoes severe and ridiculous experiments to increase his intelligence, before ending up in a strange floating wheelchair with a massive noggin and a beam shooting out of his forehead. You know, classic and normal events in science.

But it turns out we won’t be getting the classically ridiculous look from his comics counterpart, with the footage shown at San Diego Comic-Con instead revealing a purely robotic MODOK. Sorry fans of body horror, MODOK isn’t going all in, somehow. You can have a giant purple god searching for gems, and a talking raccoon, but not the ridiculously pulp villain.

This actually stinks. If you’re not gonna have big goofy face MODOK then just don’t do MODOK… https://t.co/sKO6AInu3u — Ollie 🏹 (@TheQuiver_) July 26, 2022

Fair to say fans are not enjoying this change from the source material. He’d been so richly sought after for an MCU appearance, and considering how goofy the Ant-Man films are, it’s a bit shocking.

MODOK’s going to be a robot? pic.twitter.com/D49TuDlJNY — Kasey (@RawbertBeef) July 26, 2022

One fan cited how well MODOK was adapted into a sinister presence for the Marvel’s Avengers video game, for which he is the main antagonist. The other big bad being the game’s poor design and negative reception, of course.

Marvel's Avengers literally gave the MCU a blueprint to achieving a menacing portrayal of MODOK without going too campy with his appearance. pic.twitter.com/OrkatZz5BE — Giancarlo Osborn (@ZeroYear97) July 26, 2022

so marvel has a talking tree/raccoon, a big purple alien that wanted to kill half of life, and howard the duck, and MODOK is where they draw the line?!? pic.twitter.com/r7bPH50ogq — kyle_lays_eggs (@komedythings1) July 26, 2022

The rumor was that Corey Stoll, who played Yellowjacket in the first Ant-Man, would play MODOK, but that was neither confirmed nor denied coming out of Comi-Con. Would they really get Stoll back just to slap a robotic filter over his lines?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to release Feb. 17 2023.