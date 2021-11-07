An Awesome Action Movie Is Blowing Up On Multiple Streaming Services

Bob Odenkirk: Action Hero was more than enough to sell Nobody to the masses when it hit theaters and VOD earlier this year, without even considering the rest of the talent involved in the project.

Director Ilya Naishuller was responsible for the demented first-person sci-fi mashup Hardcore Henry, while John Wick writer and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier contributor Derek Kolstad penned the script, with Atomic Blonde, Hobbs & Shaw and Deadpool 2‘s David Leitch among the producorial team via the 87North banner he founded alongside Wick co-creator Chad Stahelski.

An 84% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a $56 million haul at the box office on a $17 million during the throes of the pandemic was a fantastic return, with Naishuller confirming that sequel talks have been held about bringing back Odenkirk’s former elite operative and current suburban father Hutch Mansell.

We’d love to see it happen, but Nobody is still riding a wave of serious popularity almost eight months after its initial release. As per Flixpatrol, the balls to the wall and eminently enjoyable actioner is currently one of the Top 10 most-watched titles on both Amazon and iTunes, while it also ranks among the 20 most popular titles on Google Play Movies.