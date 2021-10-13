An Awesome Sylvester Stallone Movie Is Rebounding On Netflix

Longevity is a very hard thing to come by in Hollywood, so the fact The Suicide Squad gave Sylvester Stallone the distinction of scoring a number one box office hit in every decade since the 1970s is a phenomenal achievement, and the action icon shows no sign of resting on his laurels.

Gritty superhero thriller Samaritan may have been pushed to 2022, but he spent his free time putting together the Ultimate Director’s Cut of Rocky IV, while he’s been developing a prequel series for his most famous creation to shop around town, and slipped on Barney Ross’ lucky ring to start shooting The Expendables 4.

The 75 year-old might be feeling a tinge of regret, though, with cameras set to start rolling on Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut Creed III before the end of the year, without the Italian Stallion’s involvement. Jordan and Stallone have insisted the decision was mutual and amicable, but it’ll be strange to see a Rocky spinoff without the main man showing up.

Those mourning his loss for the impending threequel can always revisit the first two Creed movies, and it looks as though they have, at least in regards to Adonis’ second outing. As per FlixPatrol, the 2018 sports drama has been steadily rising up the Netflix ranks for the last few days, where it’s on the cusp of breaking into the Top 20.