An Awesome Will Smith Movie Is Taking Off On Streaming This Week

It’s safe to say Sony Pictures didn’t predict that Bad Boys for Life would end up as the highest-grossing domestic release of 2020. The long-anticipated sequel was released on January 17 and quickly notched up $200 million at domestic theaters. In any other year that’d be a decent but not incredible amount for an action blockbuster, but soon after its release window theaters were closed due to COVID and no other movie had a wide enough release to top it.

But now Bad Boys for Life is scoring further success, as it’s now available on Hulu and is currently climbing the streaming charts. Soon after it was made available to subscribers it rapidly broke into the top ten most-watched movies and is being watched in millions of homes. Right now it’s at number six in the charts and those who missed out on the theatrical release are finding that there’s a lot to enjoy here.

If you’re still on the fence about a sequel coming nearly 20 years after Bad Boys 2, I’d strongly recommend seeing it. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence still have amazing chemistry and it’s fun watching them revisit these characters and see how they fit into a modern Hollywood movie. In addition, the script nicely tiptoes between comedy, tension and sincere drama – as well as containing some seriously balls-to-the-wall action.

Critics agreed, with the movie ending up with a 76% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes (along with a massive 96% positive audience score). It went on to pick up a lot of nominations at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards, picking up the trophies for Favorite Movie and Favorite Male Movie Star for Will Smith.

After all that, plans are already afoot for Bad Boys 4, 5, and 6. Not much is known about these yet, though Sony has announced that a new movie is in development and that they’re eager to maintain the creative magic of Bad Boys for Life.