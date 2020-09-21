Bad Boys 4, 5 And 6 Reportedly In Development

It took us a quarter of a century to get three entries in the Bad Boys franchise, but if recent reports are to be believed, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence could be set to stick around as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett for a whole lot longer. The 1995 original was notable for elevating both sitcom actors towards genuine movie stardom and serving as the directorial debut of Michael Bay, while the 2003 sequel is one of the most ludicrous and preposterously over the top action movies ever made.

A third installment seemed destined to be stuck in development hell after enduring countless false starts, but after seventeen years away, the duo returned in Bad Boys For Life, which scored the best critical reactions and biggest box office numbers yet and still ranks as one of the highest-grossing movies of 2020 after raking in almost $425 million globally.

A fourth entry was given the green light almost as soon as Bad Boys For Life had debuted with a $62 million weekend and received widespread acclaim, but trusted insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that fifth and sixth movies are also in development as Sony look to capitalize on the franchise’s renewed success. No further details are available at the moment, but the studio are desperately short of brands that guarantee box office success, so this news hardly comes as a surprise.

We’re just hopeful that things move a lot quicker than they did with the first three Bad Boys movies, because if it takes another 25 years to churn out a second trilogy, then Smith and Lawrence will both be pushing 80 by the time number six rolls around, making them more viable candidates to join the Expendables than headline an action blockbuster of their own.