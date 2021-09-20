An F9 Star Wants The Rock To Return For Final Movie In The Series

Actor Vinnie Bennett revealed during a recent interview with Screen Rant that he would like to see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson return to the Fast and Furious franchise.

Johnson initially played Luke Hobbs, an expert bounty hunter, in the films’ fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth installment before starring on his own Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw alongside Jason Statham. The 49-year-old left the franchise following a public on-set feud with the series star Vin Diesel.

Bennett recently portrayed a young Dominic Toretto in F9, whose older counterpart is Diesel. The 29-year-old disclosed to the publication that despite all the alleged changes he has been hearing regarding the upcoming films, one thing he would like to see is everyone from the entire franchise including Johnson reunite. He said, “Aliens. I don’t know. I was reading something about them crossing with either Jurassic Park or Transformers.”

He added, “I don’t know, but personally I would like to see for the final two, or even the final one, is everyone from all of the movies, all of the villains come together and they try to take them down. And then all of the… You’ve got the Rock that comes back in just a big kind of Avengers assemble moment.”

Back in July, Johnson opened up about the infamous rift with Diesel and the actor taking credit for his performance in the franchise while promoting his new film, Jungle Cruise. He said, “I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that. And that I’ve wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”

There is no word yet on the release date for Fast 11.