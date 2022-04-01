An insane cult favorite action horror takes to the skies on streaming

Taking multiple genres, throwing them into a filmmaking blender and then dumping them onto the screen can often end in disaster, with so many mismatched ingredients more than capable of combining to result in something that leaves a bad taste in the mouth. When it’s done right, though, the end product can often be a deliriously unhinged delight, something that definitely applies to instant cult favorite Shadow in the Cloud.

The B-tier genre thriller was one of countless titles to have suffered at the hands of the pandemic, but since releasing last summer, the manic period piece is already well on the way to securing cult classic status. Which is exactly what you’d expect from a bonkers combination of the action, horror, thriller, and war genres that drew a strong 77% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Admittedly, audiences weren’t quite so enamored, with Shadow in the Cloud only cobbling together a 32% user rating on the aggregation site, but it’s worth checking out if you want to make up your own mind. Which is exactly what Paramount Plus subscribers have been doing, after Roseanne Laing’s energetic feature exploded in popularity to reach 12th spot on the platform’s most-watched list, as per FlixPatrol.

Chloë Grace Moretz stars as a female pilot who finds herself tasked with transporting top-secret documents from New Zealand to Samoa during the height of World War II. However, once aboard the aircraft she discovers that a sinister and evil presence is lurking in the depths, while she’s also hiding a serious revelation of her own.

Giving away any more than that would be heading into spoiler territory, but suffice to say, it isn’t what you’d expect.