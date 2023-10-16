An intensely immersive and unfairly overlooked war epic plunged into the unforgiving heat of bullet-riddled streaming conflict

Gripping war movies are always among the most popular titles available on any streaming service, with subscribers to all platforms keen to immerse themselves in tales of conflict packed with intense and immersive battle sequences, and few in recent memory have done it better than The Outpost.

If there was any justice in the world, director Rod Lurie’s adaptation of non-fiction book An Untold Story of American Valor would be held up and lauded as one of the genre’s finest efforts to come along in the last decade, something it fully deserves based on its riveting approach to a true story and overwhelming acclaim that saw it Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92 percent approval rating.

Unfortunately, the pandemic came along and killed any chances it had of capturing mainstream attention, with the rave reviews having to do as it soon became an unheralded and overlooked gem instead. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, but The Outpost deserved to find a much bigger audience than it did, even if that’s precisely what it’s doing on-demand as we speak.

Per FlixPatrol, the harrowing depiction of a small unit of soldiers defending their territory in the face of an overwhelming assault from Taliban forces during the height of the Afghan War has seized hold of a top spot on the Starz worldwide watch-list, and regular resurgences are destined to become an increasingly common phenomenon as more and more viewers discover that it’s one of the best to come along in a long time.