An unheralded war epic with a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes emerges from the heat of battle on Netflix

There’s arguably no such thing as a shortcut to Netflix success, but outside of being an erotic thriller, a murder mystery, an Adam Sandler movie, or an A-list blockbuster, then the war epic is about as close as it gets. In what shouldn’t come out of the blue, then, The Battle: Roar to Victory has charged into the thick of the action as one of the streaming service’s most-watched features.

Per FlixPatrol, the frantically-paced period piece centered around the Battle of Fengwudong that saw Koren independence militias battling with Japanese forces during the latter’s 1920 occupation of the former has stated its case as one of the biggest new additions to the library over the weekend.

Image via Showbox Corp

A sizeable hit on local shores after earning almost $35 million during its initial box office run in the summer of 2019, Roar to Victory finds Korean soldiers tasked to carry out a risky operation to deliver funds to the provisional government in Shanghai. Along the way, they find themselves regularly facing insurmountable odds as their attempt to achieve their goal becomes increasingly difficult.

The fact The Battle holds a perfect 100 percent audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes should offer some indication as to how viewers have reacted to the explosive retelling of true-life events, and based on its nascent success on Netflix, you’d imagine there’s a fair amount of first-time viewers in the process of being won over, too.

It sounds reductive to say that any old war epic is nigh-on destined to win big on the streamer, but it wouldn’t exactly be an untrue statement, either.