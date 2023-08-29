‘I don’t really think twice about it’: The director of Adam Sandler’s best-ever movie starring himself, his wife, and kids expertly handles accusations of nepotism run wild

The “nepo baby” discourse has been running wild in Hollywood for a while now, and it was inevitable that You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah would be dragged into the conversation.

After all, Netflix’s current number one movie is produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison company, with the veteran funnyman also playing one of the lead roles. Other cast members include wife Jackie Sandler, daughter Sadie Sandler, and other daughter Sunny Sandler as a quartet of the main characters.

Needless to say, it would have been easy to blast the film for simply bringing the clan together and ensuring they get paid for it, but You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah has dodged the majority of blowback by being fantastic. In fact, thanks to a current Rotten Tomatoes approval rating of 96 percent, it’s the single best-reviewed movie of his entire career.

When asked about nepotism in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Sammi Cohen made an excellent point that’s been 100 percent true for decades, and it’s impossible to argue with.

“Sandler has a reputation for making movies with his friends, and that’s something we all want to do. What I say is, he’s still making movies with his friends, but they’re his kids. He is the kind of dad who’s also your best friend. When it comes to the sort of chatter we’re hearing online, I don’t really think twice about it because I’m going like, “Yeah, he’s doing the same thing he’s always done.”

Hitting the nail on the head, it’s just Sandler doing what Sandler does, except this time he’s doing it with his relations as opposed to his best friends.