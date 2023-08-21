The end times have to be nigh after Adam Sandler’s new Netflix comedy debuts with a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score

Having produced over 50 feature films since its inception, Adam Sandler‘s Happy Madison is one of the most prolific outfits in the industry, and the company’s exclusive development deal with Netflix ensures a steady stream of content is always lurking just over the horizon.

The downside of the agreement is that historically, the majority of its output has been awful. In fact, Happy Madison has only been responsible for three movies that have ever scored above 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, all of which – Reign Over Me, Funny People, and Hustle – featured the Sandman stretching his dramatic muscles.

Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2023.

In a turn-up for the books, though, the incoming You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah hasn’t just debuted to stronger reviews than Sandler’s comedic output has been accustomed to, but it’s even arrived on Rotten Tomatoes bearing a perfect 100 percent score. Unless something truly groundbreaking happens, it won’t be holding onto that record forever, but it’s a noteworthy achievement nonetheless.

Are we in the midst of a full-blown Sandler renaissance, where he puts his decades of dreck behind him to focus on actual quality for a consistent period of time? That remains up for debate, but he’s a hell of an actor with the right material, and factoring Uncut Gems into the equation arguably makes this the hottest streak of his whole career from an on-camera perspective.

More Happy Madison can be a terrifying thing, unless of course You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah really marks a turning of the tides on at least a semi-permanent basis.