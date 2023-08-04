An investor in the anti-child trafficking movie that’s destroyed the box office arrested and charged for child kidnapping

These are the sort of coincidences we wish the world wouldn't throw up.

Without a doubt, the biggest box office success story of the year so far has been Sound of Freedom, which has overcome being ditched by Disney and getting placed on the shelf for four years in spectacular style.

The upstart Angel Studios has created a commercial phenomenon with the Jim Caviezel-fronted thriller, which has already earned a mammoth $155 million at the domestic box office, and shows no signs of slowing down. The $18 million budget was partially raised through crowdfunding, but life has now imitated art in the most awful of ways.

Sound of Freedom might be a film that’s entire existence hinges on its anti-child trafficking storyline and sentiment, but Newsweek has reported that patron Fabian Marta has been arrested and charged with felony child kidnapping, an unsavory development considering his name is listed n the credits as one of the “investors who helped bring Sound of Freedom to theaters.”

Screengrab via Angel Studios

It was confirmed that Marta was charged on July 21 and arrested two days later, with Newsweek also detailing purported social media screenshots attributed to the 51 year-old reflecting on his involvement in the feature.

“The Sound of Freedom movie tackles a very tough subject, and took extraordinary effort to bring it to movie theaters. I’m proud to have been a small part of it. If you see the movie look for ‘Fabian Marta and Family’ at the very end of the credits.”

Obviously, his endorsement has taken on an entirely different complexion in the wake of his arrest, and you’d expect Marta’s name to be removed from the credits as a result.