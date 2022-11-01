An MCU hopeful’s actioner seeks revenge on the streaming charts

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe one of the largest multimedia franchises to likely ever exist, it’s no surprise actors are throwing their hands up to join and be part of a cultural institution.

Recent breakout star of Nope Keke Palmer has loved fuelling rumors of her joining the MCU as X-Men’s Rogue, and her 2022 revenge flick Alice is doing the hard yards to get her into mainstream conversation with a huge debut on streaming. The tribute to the Blaxploitation films of the 70s and 80s is seeking vengeance on the charts.

Alice is the directorial debut of Krystin Ver Linden, who went for the monumental task of making a slavery revenge thriller with Palmer playing direct tribute to one of the first film major Blaxploitation films released in Hollywood, Coffy. Audiences have been struck with waves of nostalgia with the film’s Hulu debut shooting straight for top spot.

Palmer portrays an enslaved woman named Alice from the 1800s who finds herself astonishingly transported into 1973, with revenge firmly on her mind. Seeking to right the historical wrongs forgotten by many of the Georgian locals, she becomes the ultimate femme fatale.

Palmer’s performance was praised by critics following its debut at Sundance, but saw mostly negative reviews come its way. Sitting at an uneasy 29 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, its recent rebirth on streaming might be just the thing it needs to gain a more mainstream audience.

Always welcome in any movie is a surprise appearance from rapper Common, while Trainspotting’s Jonny Lee Miller appears as a ruthlessly evil slaver which feels a far cry from his role in the 1996 Scottish film.

Alice is available to stream on Hulu.