An MCU threequel we knew was coming and a Disney Plus series we really didn’t confirmed to be in development at Marvel Studios

Even with the strikes braking Hollywood to a standstill, Marvel Studios is still powering along behind the scenes as it brings even more new projects to the table. Naturally, even though Kevin Feige and company keep things as locked down as they possible can, we still hear rumblings about what the House of Ideas has cooking, and so news that a movie sequel and a Disney Plus series have officially entered development has now reached our ears.

And, you know what, while one of them is not much of a surprise, the other very much is. According to the latest issue of Production Weekly, Marvel Studios is getting cracking on Doctor Strange 3. Considering that Multiverse of Madness came oh-so-close to crossing the coveted $1 billion mark at the box office in 2022, it’s not exactly a shock that Marvel’s cooking up a threequel for Benedict Cumberbatch’s sorcerer. Especially given the recent rumors about the comic book event the film is potentially adapting.

Photo via Marvel Studios

On the other hand, the news that a Wiccan TV series is in the works is a much bigger deal. Yes, it seems that WandaVision is getting yet another spinoff in the form of a show all about Billy Maximoff aka Young Avengers team member Wiccan. Joe Locke is rumored to be playing the part in Agatha: Coven of Chaos but this has yet to be announced by the studio at this time. We had previously received the barest whispers that such a series was occurring, but now we know for certain a production with this title is underway.

It’s important to note that these two projects are in the works, not shooting, so don’t expect them to get going in the immediate future. Still, at least we know they’re coming eventually. Doctor Strange 3 is believed to be secretly scheduled for 2026, but a Wiccan show would probably stream a lot sooner than that.