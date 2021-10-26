An Obscure Selena Gomez Film Is Taking Over Streaming

One of Selena Gomez‘s made-for-television films is currently dominating Disney Plus.

The Wizards Return: Alex Vs. Alex is currently in the streaming app’s top ten films in various countries including, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic, according to FlixPatrol.

It follows the Russo family as they travel to Tuscany, Italy, to visit their long-lost relatives. During the gateway, Alex Russo (Selena Gomez) tried to prove everyone’s preconceived notion of her wrong, a careless wizard, by conjuring a spell that creates a Good Alex and Evil Alex.

The plan ultimately fails when Evil Alex tries to take over the world. Good Alex is forced to find a way to save her family and all humankind by battling herself.

The 2013 film also stars Jake T. Austin, Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals-Barrera, David DeLuise, Gregg Sulkin, and Beau Mirchoff. This film was a sequel to 2009’s The Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie.

Gomez starred in her breakout role as Alex Russo in 2007 and ended The Wizards of Waverly Place show in 2012. Since then, she has continued her acting career while also transitioning over to the music industry. Gomez has released six albums, three with her former band, The Scene, and three solo projects.