An original Netflix horror long since lost to the algorithm develops a taste for blood to enjoy a feeding frenzy on a rival streaming service

The never-ending churn of original content sees countless Netflix originals fall through the cracks and become lost to the algorithm forevermore, and while The Swarm couldn’t even enjoy a resurgence in the thick of spooky season, it has at least been welcomed with open arms by a rival streaming service.

Per FlixPatrol, the quietly acclaimed terror that scored a solid 86 percent approval rating from critics following its initial release in August of 2021 has migrated over to Prime Video and cracked the platform’s worldwide most-watched list, which is ironic given the subject matter.

Image via Netflix

The ecological and environmental story gone horrendously wrong traces the misadventures of a single mother attempting to breed locusts as a high-protein food source, only to discover that she’s accidentally imbued them with a thirst for blood that simply cannot be quenched. Presumably, Colin Trevorrow was casting envious eyes at The Swarm when he was putting Jurassic World Dominion together, only to find his hands tied by that damned PG-13 rating.

On the other side of the coin of acclaim, though, the movie’s audience approval rating on the aforementioned aggregation site is only sitting at 26 percent, and such a huge discrepancy between the two parties might explain why it came and went from the collective Netflix consciousness so quickly.

That hasn’t put subscribers of Amazon’s platform off in the slightest, though, even if you can expect The Swarm to disappear from the viewership charts in short order now that Halloween has passed and we’re officially into Mariah Carey season.