An Oscar-winning thriller unearths the haunting truth behind a murder on Netflix’s global Top 10

Even though it was released less than 20 years ago, The Constant Gardner already feels like a relic of a bygone age, in that it’s the sort of movie you don’t really see Hollywood making anymore for a variety of reasons.

A star-powered and thought-provoking thriller that asks big questions on a thematic level while still delivering plenty of excitement and intrigue are becoming increasingly rare, as the chasm continues to widen between the franchise and IP-driven fare that costs a small fortune, and smaller productions that are forced to make the most of the little they’ve been given.

via United International Pictures

Based on respective Rotten Tomatoes scores of 83 and 82 percent from critics and audiences respectively on Rotten Tomatoes, the fact the literary adaptation recouped its budget three times over and then some at the box office, before ultimately going on to land Rachel Weisz an Academy Award win for Best Supporting Actress in amongst four nominations in total, the modestly-budget thriller geared towards an older demographic is more than a worthwhile venture when tackled in the right way.

To double down on that sentiment, The Constant Gardener has now emerged as one of the most popular features on Netflix, with FlixPatrol revealing the acclaimed effort as a Top 10 hit in 19 countries around the world, putting it in eighth spot on the worldwide viewership rankings.

Ralph Fiennes’ diplomat relocates to Kenya with his wife, but when Weisz’s activist is found murdered, the unassuming envoy quickly discovers that not all is what it seems, plunging him into an investigation that unearths a string of disturbing, haunting, and revelatory discoveries that keep you hooked from the first minute to last.