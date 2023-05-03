An ‘Outer Banks’ star might’ve just spoiled their own secret ‘Superman: Legacy’ casting

While we’re not really any closer to narrowing down who James Gunn could be casting as the Man of Steel himself in Superman: Legacy, it’s just about possible that we may know the identity of another key player from the upcoming DCU reboot. The latest intel pointed to an unknown star of Outer Banks having screentested for a major role in the movie, although that was all that could be claimed. Thanks to some not-so-sneaky Instagram activity, however, the star in question may have just outed themselves.

As pointed out by Home of DCU, Madelyn Cline — who portrays Sarah Cameron in the Netflix teen drama — has followed the official DC Instagram account. Who knows, the actress might just be looking to keep up to date with all the latest The Flash gossip, but this action definitely seems loaded following the rumor that an Outer Banks alum is circling Superman: Legacy.

Madelyn Cline followed DC 😳 pic.twitter.com/XRE0zef5hP — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) May 3, 2023

Assuming for a moment that Cline really is gearing up to join the film’s cast, there’s obviously one character who jumps out as the role she’s likely closing in on — the legendary Lois Lane. Gunn’s reimagining of Clark Kent will follow his early days as a superhero, as he figures out his Kryptonian heritage, so there is the possibility Legacy will focus on his youthful romance with Lana Lang instead. However, Lois’ integral importance to the Superman mythos suggests she’ll still be the film’s female lead.

Thanks to Outer Banks putting her on the map, and Glass Onion providing her big break into the movie world, Cline was bound to enter the superhero cinema sphere sooner or later so Gunn would be smart to snap her up for Superman: Legacy. Until the man himself either confirms or denies her involvement on social media, though, let’s just remain quietly optimistic.