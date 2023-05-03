Latest ‘Superman: Legacy’ casting rumors rope in a Netflix favorite, but not necessarily for the Man of Steel

Much has been said about Superman: Legacy featuring a much younger Man of Steel than we’re used to, with the belief being that director James Gunn is looking for someone in their mid-20s to don the tights and cape this time around. It stands to reason, then, that the surrounding supporting cast will be of a similar age-range. So it’s no wonder that Gunn is supposedly looking to one of Netflix’s most popular teen dramas to fill out his DCU reboot.

As first claimed by the internet’s favorite whistleblower Deuxmoi, a certain actor from Outer Banks is rumored to have recently screentested for an unknown role in Legacy. It’s been stressed that this doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re up for Clark Kent himself, but it certainly sounds like a familiar face from Outer Banks could be in with a shot of landing a major part in the Last Son of Krypton’s next cinematic outing.

So who could be the actor in question here? Well, Madelyn Cline, Drew Starkey, and Rudy Pankow (a Marvel fan favorite to play Johnny Storm) all stand out as potential good fits for Legacy in some shape or form. Starkey, for instance, could be an intriguing Lex Luthor if he shaved his head while Cline is bound to find herself as the female lead of a superhero movie before too long, so why not this one?

Before we get too carried away, though, it’s important to point out the holes in this rumor. Deuxmoi previously claimed that Jacob Elordi was in the running for Kal-El, a claim that Gunn ultimately quashed. Likewise, other sources have stated that casting is only at the audition tape stage whereas screen-testing is usually something that happens further down the line.

Nevertheless, we’re expecting some concrete casting news for Superman: Legacy — which opens in theaters on July 11 2025 — in the next couple of months.