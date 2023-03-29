An outlandishly deranged fantasy horror that fittingly sucked on a biblical scale replicates on streaming

As soon as people became aware of The Devil Conspiracy, it instantly set out a stall for being a front-runner for the year’s most deranged motion picture, for reasons that become entirely self-explanatory once you discover what it’s about.

The gonzo hybrid of fantasy, horror, sci-fi, and biblical allegories sees a biotech company unlock the means of cloning history’s most influential and iconic figures, with designs on leading humanity into a better and brighter future by picking the brains of the most knowledgeable people there’s ever been.

Naturally, a cult of satanists have different ideas on how the technology should be used, and they decide that the best way of road-testing the process is to heist the Turin Shroud, secure the DNA of Jesus Christ, and then create a replicant that can be used as a host for the return of the devil himself, so that he can assume mortal form and take over the world.

On a base level, The Devil Conspiracy should have at the very least entered “so bad it’s good” territory, or perhaps even made an immediate push for cult classic status. And yet, what we ended up with was simply a very boring and remarkably turgid movie that took a weapons-grade concept and failed to make the most of it in any way, shape, or form.

Of course, horror and its many forms are nigh-on irresistible to streaming subscribers, so the fact The Devil Conspiracy has been turning up the heat on streaming is far from a groundbreaking revelation. Per FlixPatrol, it’s iTunes subscribers to have taken it to their hearts, but we just wish there’d been a much better end product given that it came packing one of the most fantastic high concept conceits in a long while.