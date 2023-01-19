The battle lines have already been drawn around an early contender for 2023’s most insane movie

We might only be a few weeks into the year, but a front-runner has already emerged when it comes to determining the single most insane motion picture to arrive throughout the whole of 2023, which won’t come as much of a surprise to those who are aware of the existence of The Devil Conspiracy.

Sure, the supernatural horror may have been widely panned by critics and left audiences distinctly unimpressed into the bargain, at least if we’re judging its merits solely on the underwhelming Rotten Tomatoes scores and tepid box office returns. However, the concept alone is enough to raise many an eyebrow, with Redditors currently torn on whether it’s an unsung masterpiece destined for cult classic status, or simply a bad movie.

via Samuel Goldwyn Films

As you’d expect, the consensus is stuck somewhere in the middle, but it’s hard not to get at least the tiniest bit enthusiastic for a film that involves a biotech company mastering the art of recreating human DNA to clone history’s most famous figures, only for a cult of satanists to hijack the Turin Shroud, attempt to resurrect Jesus Christ himself, and then use his body as a vessel to host the reincarnated form of Satan.

It’s undeniably batsh*t, but as mentioned, it hasn’t left a lot of people feeling overly impressive. Given the gonzo concept and self-serious approach to such obviously ridiculous inspirations, The Devil Conspiracy almost felt destined to divide the consensus. On the plus side, that seems to be the one and only front so far on which it’s managed to succeed without question.