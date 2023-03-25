An overlooked action gem obliterates the Netflix charts with a revenge-fueled bloodbath

Netflix might have made a habit of funneling exorbitant amount of cash into star-studded blockbusters loaded up with big names and even bigger visual effects, but Furies is the latest international actioner to come along and enhance the widespread belief that the streaming service’s best ass-kicking originals almost always hail from outside the United States.

A prequel to 2019’s Furie – which was helmed by Le-Van Kiet – who would go on to make the jump to Hollywood through shark attack thriller The Requin and Hulu’s fantasy fable The Princess – star Veronica Ngo steps up the plate to direct a blood-soaked and rage-driven slab of brutality that’s already set the charts alight.

via Well Go USA Entertainment

Per FlixPatrol, the acclaimed Furies – which is currently packing respective Rotten Tomatoes approval ratings of 83 and 78 percent from critics and audiences – is already within touching distance of Netflix’s global Top 10 after debuting towards the upper echelons of the viewership charts in countless countries around the world.

The story hardly reinvents the wheel, with a mysterious woman training a trio of young women to exact retribution on a ruthless organized crime syndicate that regularly abuses innocent and exploited females, but Furies‘ appeal is all in the execution. The set pieces pop and snap both figuratively and literally, with a real mean streak running right the way through every brawl, shootout, and chase sequence to create a riveting sense of immediacy that’s hard to shake off.

Netflix can spend $200 million on A-list talent all it wants, but sometimes smaller is infinitely better.