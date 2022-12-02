An unconventional R-rated fairy tale hacks and slashes towards the streaming throne

Disney may have held the monopoly on fairy tales for what feels like forever, but the Mouse House has never lent its name to anything quite like The Princess before.

It technically falls under the banner of being one of the company’s classic princess movies, seeing as the story revolves around Joey King’s monarch-in-waiting refusing to be married off against her will to a nefarious villain that’s threatening to overthrow her entire kingdom with one solitary “I do.”

The Princess also hails from subsidiary 20th Century Studios, and was even rolled out on Disney Plus to international subscribers in territories where Hulu isn’t available, so it’s hard to deny that it fits the bill. Of course, the fact we’re talking about an action-packed, R-rated hybrid of The Raid and Rapunzel that features plenty of violence and blood is negligible at the end of the day.

The end product might be a little rough around the edges, especially in the CGI department, but that’s all part of The Princess‘ charm. Director Le-Van Kiet and star/executive producer King know they’re aiming for cult classic status, and there’s a strong argument to be made that the dynamic duo secured it in an instant.

It’s neither Hulu nor Disney Plus where The Princess is making waves this week, though, with the unabashed slab of demented entertainment having instead hacked and slashed its way towards the throne on Paramount Plus, per FlixPatrol. It doesn’t matter which platform you can find it on, then, sometimes all people want to do is see a damsel in distress turn that notion on its head by kicking voluminous amounts of ass.