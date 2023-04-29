An overlooked and severely underrated war story mounts a desperate last stand on streaming

History has shown on countless occasions that explosive war stories are among the most reliably popular subgenres available to streaming subscribers around the world, and it’s one of the most underrated to come along in years that’s currently manning the trenches after Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan dug in for a battle against the odds on-demand.

Per FlixPatrol, the unfairly overlooked and severely underrated retelling of an oft-forgotten part of the Vietnam conflict has gunned down a top spot on the Starz most-watched charts, with viewers left fully immersed in the story of the titular skirmish, which saw 108 young and inexperienced soldiers from Australia and New Zealand trying to repel almost 3000 enemy combatants.

Director Kriv Stenders crafts a string of ear-shattering and unrelentingly intense set pieces that might leave you ducking for cover from the comfort of your living room, while the story is both economical and in-depth at the same time, a feat made all the more impressive by the fact no less than five writers were credited on the screenplay.

Any feature that promises sweeping battlefield sequences, an outnumbered force battling against the odds, and a string of explosive action beats is destined to enjoy at least a second lease of life on streaming, with Danger Close merely the latest wartime epic to come along and leave at-home viewers camped permanently on the edge of their seats.

It might not be the most well-known or critically-acclaimed effort the medium has ever had to offer, but it’s the very definition of an unsung gem that deserves the renewed attention it currently finds itself getting.