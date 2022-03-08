An R-rated horror comedy feasts on Disney Plus success

Mixing blood, guts, and gore with belly laughs is a difficult and delicate tightrope to walk, but when a filmmaker can strike that balance successfully, fans have always leaned towards the horror comedy to offer them the best of both worlds.

Mimi Cave’s Fresh may have only released last Friday, but it’s already looking as though it’ll go down in the history books as a cult classic. A modern dating story with an unexpected and carnivorous twist, Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Noa strikes up an instant connection with Sebastian Stan’s charming and handsome stranger Steve, but it turns out he’s harboring the darkest of secrets.

Produced by Adam McKay, Fresh offers lashings of dark humor that even veers into absurdity on occasion, but there’s a constantly unsettling vibe that permeates the entire thing, which is a credit to the focused screenplay penned by Lauren Kahn. The R-rated and regularly stomach-churning tale may have rolled out Stateside as a Hulu original, but it’s become an instant smash hit on the Disney Plus international charts.

As per FlixPatrol, Fresh can currently be found as the 11th most-watched title on the platform’s global rankings after debuting as part of the Star expansion, scoring Top 10 finishes in nine European countries. It might not be for everyone, but the twisted tale of romance gone wrong has been riding a strong wave of critical buzz.

An 80% Rotten Tomatoes score and 82% user rating paints the picture of a fun time if you’ve got the stomach for Fresh, just don’t watch Fresh if you’re feeling hungry.