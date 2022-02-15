Watch: Sebastian Stan is a charmingly odd lover in ‘Fresh’ trailer

With Valentine’s Day in the rearview mirror, the complexities of normal, modern love have been tossed aside in favor of lovers’ unusual behaviors in the official trailer for Fresh.

Directed by Mimi Cave in her directorial debut, Fresh follows Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a young woman whose belief in true love is slowly evaporating. That is until she meets Steve (Sebastian Stan) in the aisle of a grocery store, where he immediately catches her eye — though his undiscovered secrets prove to be concerning. The full synopsis for the film from Searchlight Pictures can be read below.

Tired of scrolling through countless apps and sitting through a string of bad dates, a disillusioned Noa (Edgar-Jones) is caught off guard by the refreshingly straight-forward Steve (Stan) during her late-night grocery run. Not expecting to find love in the produce aisle, Noa falls hard for the charms of her attractive new suitor, much to the surprise of her skeptical best friend Mollie (Gibbs). Steve sweeps Noa off her feet and takes her on a weekend getaway, but Noa soon discovers that Steve has been hiding troubling appetites, and her dream weekend quickly turns into a nightmare.

The exotic thriller premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this month, and currently boasts an impressive 85 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. With a screenplay from Lauryn Kahn, the film also features Jonica T. Gibbs, Charlotte Le Bon, Andrea Bang, and Dayo Okeniyi in supporting roles.

Fresh arrives on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney Plus in the U.K. on March 4.