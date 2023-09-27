An under-the-radar horror gem that didn’t need black magic to win rave reviews inherits a catastrophic family curse on Netflix

For many people with a soft spot for all things scary, spooky season officially starts well before Halloween, and the deluge of horror content beginning to snake its way into the streaming spotlight has already begun after under-the-radar gem Two Witches made its presence felt on Netflix.

Per FlixPatrol, co-writer and director Pierre Tsigaridis’s supernatural trilogy embedded in generational family trauma has debuted on the Top 10 in upwards of a dozen countries around the world since being added to the library, ensconcing it as the 15th most-watched movie on the global rankings.

Image via Arrow Films

Initially released in October of last year, a 91 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes underlines its credentials as an unsung gem, albeit one that’s in the midst of making a significant comeback on the market-leading streamer. Suffice to say, subscribers will never be able to get enough of horror no matter what it is and where it can be found, but Two Witches is well worth a nail-biting and nerve-shredding 98 minutes of your time.

Telling a pair of loosely-connected stories that place witchcraft squarely in the middle as the direct cause of the havoc wreaked on a pair of completely separate women, Two Witches leans into many of the familiar tricks in the subgenre’s playbook, but still conspires to create an eerie atmosphere all of its own.

With the Halloween excitement beginning to grow louder and louder, it wouldn’t be a surprise were the film to soar even higher on Netflix in the coming days, and you can bet your bottom dollar on it being far from the last spine-chilling title to conjure up a renewed wave of popularity.