An underrated Netflix action thriller infiltrates the most-watched rankings half a decade after being completely forgotten

Netflix churns out so many new movies on a weekly basis that virtually every single one of them that doesn’t make a monstrous impact on either the zeitgeist or viewership charts runs the risk of being forgotten about in an instant, a fate that had befallen 6 Days until very recently.

Although the biographical action thriller did play in theaters between the summer and winter of 2017, it wasn’t until it landed on Netflix in February of 2018 that it found itself opened up to a global audience. A 63 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes is decent knowing what we know about the platform’s action-packed output, but it came and went without really making much of an impression.

That’s all changed this week, though, with FlixPatrol revealing that 6 Days has infiltrated the worldwide watch-list a full five and a half years after its initial debut. Retelling the story of London’s Iranian embassy being stormed by armed gunmen in April of 1980, Jamie Bell heads up the ensemble as the wonderfully-named Rusty Firmin, who leads a team of highly-trained SAS operatives into a raid the likes of which the world had never seen before, matters that weren’t helped by the whole thing playing out live on television due to the masses of news crews assembled outside the building.

6 Days isn’t exactly what you’d call a classic, but it would also be entirely fair and completely accurate to state that Netflix has delivered dozens upon dozens of genre bedfellows and spiritual successors that are substantially worse, so it’s about time one of the unsung ones made a renewed splash.