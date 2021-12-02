An unexpected director wants to tackle a ‘Fast & Furious’ movie

Justin Lin will be sticking around to helm the tenth and eleventh installments in the Fast & Furious franchise, which are poised to shoot back-to-back and draw the increasingly ludicrous story of Dominic Toretto and his extended family to a close after two decades of high-octane adventures.

That gives Lin the distinction of directing seven entries in The Fast Saga, with Rob Cohen, John Singleton, James Wan and F. Gary Gray taking the reins on one apiece. However, the end of the line for Dom and the crew doesn’t mean that the franchise is over by any stretch.

Dwayne Johnson is still working on a Hobbs & Shaw sequel despite exiling himself from the main timeline, while Charlize Theron’s Cipher was reported to be getting her own spinoff, one of many that will no doubt follow as Universal continues to milk its most lucrative cash cow.

A most unexpected contender has now thrown their hypothetical hat into the ring, after Sean Baker admitted in a SiriusXM interview that he’d love to take a shot at Fast & Furious.

“I don’t ever think I’ll be asked to do [a Marvel film], and I don’t want to. If there was one franchise that I would jump onto, it would be Fast and Furious all the way because I’ll be able to play with cars and crashes.”

Baker shot to prominence by directing the acclaimed Tangerine on an iPhone, which he’s followed up with The Florida Project and Red Rocket. Those are all hard-hitting and very low budget independent dramas, so he’d definitely be an outside-the-box choice to craft a Fast & Furious blockbuster.