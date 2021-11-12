An Unexpected Netflix Movie Is Dominating The Online Conversation

A black-and-white drama based on a novel that was first published in 1929 hardly sounds as though it’d be one of social media’s most-discussed titles, especially with Red Notice lurking in the background, but Netflix’s acclaimed drama Passing has been trending on Twitter since crashing onto the platform’s most-watched list.

Written and directed by Iron Man 3, The Night House and Godzilla vs. Kong star Rebecca Hall, Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga star as childhood best friends who reconnect as adults, except this time their social and societal circumstances are markedly different.

Negga’s Clare Kendry is passing herself off as a white woman, having married into wealthy family and ascended the ladder at a much faster and more socially acceptable rate than her old acquaintance. As you can see from the reactions below, Passing has been stirring up plenty of discussion, discourse and debate.

I’m thrilled that #Passing is streaming on @Netflix starting today. It was an honor to support the stunning work of #RebeccaHall #RuthNegga @TessaThompson_x! #AndreHolland @NYBongiovi @Margothand and the rest of this special story’s remarkable cast and crew — I hope you enjoy! pic.twitter.com/rSeHgMHGcs — Forest Whitaker (@ForestWhitaker) November 10, 2021

The movie #Passing is masterful…The subtle yet impactful rhetoric is on point! — Mallhead the Poet!! (@Mallhead26) November 12, 2021

i just finished #passing on netflix and all I KNOW ISSSS I would’ve pushed her ass too. pic.twitter.com/5rXodanCCw — rae bae 💕 (@cravingraegan) November 12, 2021

The movie #Passing left me with many questions. Such a thought provoking story, I was confused, drawn in, and awakened in my mind by this film. I definitely need to read the book. As always my fav @TessaThompson_x was phenomenal! — A L I S H I A✨😏 (@Ali_OO_OOP) November 12, 2021

The end of this movie tho……



Like WTF?!? 🥺🥴🥺 #Passing pic.twitter.com/G2fOAt76yx — LOVE ACCEPTS 💟🔮💟 (@Leauxness) November 12, 2021

Impressed by #RebeccaHall's adaptation of #NellaLarsen's 1929 novel #PASSING. Beautifully shot, its portrayal of a fair-skinned black woman vacillating on the "colour line", the issues of racial identity and belonging this raises, hits hard. On #Netflix

pic.twitter.com/5Xa07MGTnc — Nathan Francis (@NathanFrancis__) November 12, 2021

This is a directorial debut? Could've fooled me. Rebecca Hall directs the living shit out of it. Both Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson are incredible. Brilliant movie. Do see it! #Passing https://t.co/1ifF5P9ljC — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) November 12, 2021

An 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a position as one of the ten most popular titles on the planet’s premiere streamer is a solid place for Passing to find itself heading into the weekend, even though the conversation is about to be dominated by the one-two punch of the star-studded Red Notice and the massive buzz hovering over Disney Plus Day.