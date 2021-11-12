An Unexpected Netflix Movie Is Dominating The Online Conversation
A black-and-white drama based on a novel that was first published in 1929 hardly sounds as though it’d be one of social media’s most-discussed titles, especially with Red Notice lurking in the background, but Netflix’s acclaimed drama Passing has been trending on Twitter since crashing onto the platform’s most-watched list.
Written and directed by Iron Man 3, The Night House and Godzilla vs. Kong star Rebecca Hall, Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga star as childhood best friends who reconnect as adults, except this time their social and societal circumstances are markedly different.
Negga’s Clare Kendry is passing herself off as a white woman, having married into wealthy family and ascended the ladder at a much faster and more socially acceptable rate than her old acquaintance. As you can see from the reactions below, Passing has been stirring up plenty of discussion, discourse and debate.
An 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a position as one of the ten most popular titles on the planet’s premiere streamer is a solid place for Passing to find itself heading into the weekend, even though the conversation is about to be dominated by the one-two punch of the star-studded Red Notice and the massive buzz hovering over Disney Plus Day.