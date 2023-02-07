An unfairly overlooked action thriller with a bittersweet legacy locks down a top spot on streaming

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther will always be known as Chadwick Boseman’s defining role, but underrated action thriller 21 Bridges deserves to be held in the same esteem when it comes to reflecting on the actor’s legacy.

Directed by Brian Kirk, the frenetic cops and criminals flick may have secured a decidedly average Rotten Tomatoes score of 54 percent, but a 91 percent audience approval rating from upwards of 5000 votes highlights that it went down a treat with those seeking a fast-paced and gripping entry into a well-worn subgenre.

It’s what happened behind the camera that spoke to Boseman’s personal and professional conduct, though, and not just because 21 Bridges marked the first time he’d been credited as a producer on a feature, having previously co-produced Marshall and executive produced Message from the King.

via STX Films

Co-star Sienna Miller revealed that Boseman actively gave up a hefty percentage of his salary so that she would be paid fairly for her contributions, which says it all about the kind of person he was. In isolation, the story of the star’s dogged detective locking down the titular ways out of Manhattan is an entertaining genre flick in its own right, and now it’s one that’s in the midst of a streaming resurgence.

Per FlixPatrol, 21 Bridges has reemerged as one of the biggest hits on HBO Max’s global charts, even though it’s a bittersweet experience to see the Academy Award-nominated icon taking his first steps into the producorial side of cinema while ensuring that his collaborators were paid what they were worth.