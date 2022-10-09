An unjustly ignored comic book bomb gets the band back together on Netflix

Even though countless insiders and analysts have been predicted for years that the comic book bubble is about to burst at any moment, it hasn’t happened yet. Unfortunately, the downside is that a number of unfairly overlooked offerings have slipped through the cracks, bombed at the box office, and then been largely forgotten, and The Losers is definitely one of them.

What makes it even more egregious is that several members of the cast would go on to become Marvel Cinematic Universe stalwarts shortly afterwards, with Chris Evans playing a prominent role alongside Zoe Saldana and Idris Elba, with Watchmen veteran and future Thomas Wayne Jeffrey Dean Morgan headlining a stacked ensemble cast.

Essentially, The Losers is full of stars who enjoyed massive success in the genre not too long after they all appeared together in the same movie, which is ironic when you consider the frantic shoot ’em up couldn’t even crack $30 million at the box office, with largely middling reviews hardly doing it any favors, either.

However, it has come to be reevaluated as something of an underrated gem, with the high-octane adventure that finds the titular team of elite operatives reuniting to take down a shared enemy riding a wave of renewed momentum on Netflix. As per FlixPatrol, The Losers has nabbed a Top 10 spot in multiple countries this weekend, and isn’t all that far away from cracking the global Top 20.

In a just world, it would have launched a fun-filled franchise powered by bullets, explosions, and witty banter, but it wasn’t to be. Instead, cult status will have to do, which isn’t a bad ending to The Losers‘ story all things considered.