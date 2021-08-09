An Unlikely Adam Sandler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

There are very few things in life that are certain, but an Adam Sandler movie putting in a strong showing on the Netflix most-watched list is definitely up there with death and taxes. It doesn’t matter what it is, when it’s from or how the critics felt about it, the Sandman is always guaranteed to entice subscribers of the world’s most popular platform based on the strength of his name alone.

That built-in popularity has turned him into arguably the platform’s biggest draw, so it’s no surprise that the streamer is keen to maintain their hugely successful working relationship that’s yielded big viewership numbers for The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, The Week Of, Murder Mystery and Hubie Halloween, and inevitably basketball comedy Hustle when it eventually premieres.

However, it’s a non-Netflix effort that’s racing up the rankings today, after Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation jumped 38 places to ascend as high as sixth position. The animated franchise has hauled in over $1.3 billion at the box office with fourth installment Transformania set for release in October, and Sandler’s recurring role as Dracula marks the only time in his career outside of Grown Ups 2 that he’s ever played the same character more than once.

The series is fairly standard animated fare that provides enough entertainment to keep the younger ones occupied, but it’s hardly regarded as a top tier property within the context of the genre. That clearly hasn’t dissuaded Netflix customers from suddenly getting the urge to revisit the adventures of Drac and the gang as they set sail on a cruise ship run by a captain who seems to have an ulterior motive in mind other than providing a relaxing getaway, though.