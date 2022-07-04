An unlikely victor emerges as ‘Star Wars’ fans name the franchise’s worst character

Having spent 45 years and counting as one of the most beloved properties in pop culture, Star Wars is never going to stop throwing iconic characters into our midst, whether we’re talking about the feature films, Disney Plus shows, video games, comic books, animated favorites, novels, or any other form of media.

Thanks largely to Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, the various disparate elements of the mythology are being woven together into a blockbuster tapestry of fan service, even if it’s occasionally come to the detriment of the new faces and fresh perspectives we desperately need to see in a galaxy far, far away before the nostalgia becomes overpowering.

One of the other side effects that comes with being a perennial talking point is that debates will always be raging in the online sphere, but it’s looking as though the fandom is about as close to unanimous agreement as it gets. On Reddit, Star Wars supporters have been trying to decide on the franchise’s worst-ever character, and an unlikely victor is emerging as the front-runner.

The fact that the second top-rated comment simply says “f*ck Pong Krell” is pretty much all you need to know about the one-time Jedi, who ended up betraying both the Order and the Republic when he revealed that he’s surreptitiously aligned himself with the Sith in the four-part Clone Wars storyline that began with “Darkness on Umbara”, and ended with “Carnage of Krell”.

Star Wars is notoriously full of intergalactic assholes, but it would appear that Krell hasn’t been forgotten as top-tier.