An unsung found footage terror wins renewed praise for relatable realism in the face of the demonic

The ability to suspend your disbelief is a key part of enjoying any genre that isn’t a grounded, gritty, and realistic drama, but horror fans more than most have spent decades rolling their eyes at the boneheaded decisions made by characters that nobody would ever consider in real life, which is why The Taking of Deborah Logan has recaptured the imagination.

Depending on who you ask, Insidious: The Last Key and Escape Room director Adam Robitel’s feature debut is either one of the finest found footage flicks there’s ever been, or merely another mediocre entry in a medium that quickly devolved into gimmickry, a sentiment we’re basing on its 91 percent Rotten Tomatoes score being counteracted by an audience approval rating of only 49 percent.

The title is fairly self-explanatory, with Jill Larson’s title character battling against Alzheimer’s, all while the crew of a medical documentary chart her ups and downs. However, it soon transpires that there’s something decidedly more demonic behind her descent, but it’s one element of relatable realism among the supernatural shenanigans that’s come in for renewed praise.

On the forums of Reddit, it’s been wisely pointed out that a member of the film crew decides midway through that things are getting a little too out of hand, so they simply opt to leave, get in their van, and drive away from the scene of the terrors with no intention whatsoever of returning.

We’ve all watched at least one horror where the simplest and easiest option available would be to f*ck off and wash your hands of the whole scenario altogether, so The Taking of Deborah Logan definitely wins points for a spot-on depiction of flight instead of fight.