Andrew Garfield fans are furious over his BAFTA snub

The 2022 BAFTA nominations have been announced and many Andrew Garfield fans are livid over his being snubbed for Tick…Tick… Boom! The actor portrayed Jonathan Larson, the late, great American composer and playwright who’s most famous for his musical Rent. The movie is based on the autobiographical musical by Larson himself and shows the composer struggling to make it in New York City as he deals with friendship and romance, and Netflix subscribers loved Garfield’s performance.

Garfield has had a stellar 2021 with his heroic reprisal of his Spider-Man from The Amazing Spider-Man film series in the MCU’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the lauded musical Tick…Tick… Boom! directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Many have called it the role of a lifetime for his accurate depiction of Larson and Garfield took the role very seriously. He had vocal training, dance training, and he’s said how much he wanted to honor Larson. The movie also serves as a tribute to his mother, who had recently passed away.

The reactions to the snub news weren’t very positive. BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra’s film critic Ali Plumb tweeted that he was confused about Tick…Tick… Boom!‘s absence and that Leonardo DiCaprio’s nomination for Netflix’s satire Don’t Look Up should’ve gone to Garfield instead.

Leonardo Di Caprio's Best Actor Bafta nomination for Don't Look Up should be Andrew Garfield's for Tick, Tick… Boom!



I am genuinely quite shocked.

Some reactions to DiCaprio’s nomination over Garfield’s were less kind…

The fact that you didn't nominate Andrew Garfield for his heartfelt, nuanced, moving performance and you nominated DiCaprio for… screaming into a screen? What on earth are these nominations, honestly

Leonardo creepy Di Caprio getting a Bafta nomination with a mediocre performance in a mediocre movie while Andrew Garfield was snubbed after he gave an incredible performance in a very good movie is my 13th reason

Fans also noted that they used Andrew Garfield in the livestream clip, and yet didn’t nominate the talented star for the coveted award.

What is more outrageous, the live stream started with this clip of Andrew Garfield in #ticktickBOOM, only to rob him a few minutes later…

Something stinks in here. pic.twitter.com/mHy6KHXSzM — Only for AnnE (@JuliaBlythe_) February 3, 2022

Some have gone as far as saying that this could be one of the biggest snubs in BAFTA history.

Wow, no Andrew Garfield? This will go down in history as one of the biggest snubs, damn what a shame…

Others have resorted to memes to express their frustration, like this one using a deadpanned look of President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige.

Senior Correspondent, HWD at Vanity Fair Rebecca Ford mentioned the notable actresses who got snubbed and referred to Garfield’s absence as surprising.

BAFTA made some interesting choices. Biggest snubs are in the best actress race: Kristen Stewart as Spencer goes completely ignored and Olivia Colman. And surprising snub for Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick, Boom!

While this has disappointed many people, the snub doesn’t take away from all that Garfield has accomplished. In 2021, the actor played Jim Bakker alongside Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and he’ll be in the upcoming projects Brideshead Revisited and Under the Banner of Heaven. For upset Garfield fans, the 2022 Oscar nominations have yet to be announced, so there’s still hope for him yet.

Tick…Tick… Boom! is available to stream on Netflix.