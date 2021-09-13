Andrew Garfield Opens Up About Cancelled Sinister Six Movie

This December, Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives and, going by all the rumors, leaks and what we can gather from the first trailer, fans are widely expecting to see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield return to the fold as their Spideys to help Tom Holland’s Peter Parker battle half a dozen villains. If this really does come true, then Marvel will finally be delivering something that nearly happened years ago — Garfield’s webhead versus the Sinister Six.

Spidey fans will long memories will recall that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 set up the Six coming together in a sequel, which would’ve led to a Sinister Six movie from Cabin in the Woods director Drew Goddard. While speaking with Collider, Garfield has looked back at the aborted film, which was shelved following Sony and Marvel making a deal to reboot the wallcrawler within the MCU. The actor revealed that he “loved” Goddard’s vision and thinks it would’ve “been cool” if it had actually happened.

“I don’t know how close it got, but I definitely had a few meetings, and it was really exciting. I’ve got to say, because I love Drew so much, and I love Cabin in the Woods, and the other stuff that he’s made. We just got on like a house on fire. I loved his vision, he’s so unique and odd and off-kilter and unconventional in his creative choices. So that was definitely a fun couple of months, but life. It would have been cool. Maybe one day he’ll get to do it, but it would’ve been cool.”

Goddard doesn’t have the best luck when it comes to Marvel projects, outside of creating Daredevil for Netflix. Following Sinister Six falling apart at Sony, he then switched to developing an X-Force film for Fox. And just like TASM2, this spinoff was teed up in Deadpool 2. However, once again, the main character — in this case, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool — was subsequently moved over into the MCU, meaning X-Force is no longer in the works.

Marvel could be about to make up for cutting Garfield’s tenure as Spidey short by bringing him back for No Way Home, so hopefully, they’ll repay Goddard for canceling X-Force by hiring him to helm a future MCU movie. But at least the Sinister Six are finally about to unite on the big screen later this year, with their roster made up of the most iconic Spider-Verse villains around, like Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe).

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas this December 17th.