Andrew Garfield Says He Knows What Happens In Spider-Man: No Way Home

There’s so much speculation about exactly who and who isn’t going to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, with fans particularly obsessed with finding out if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are really back as their own Spideys or not in the incoming threequel. While Marvel, Sony and Maguire haven’t responded to all the rumors, Garfield has, with the star repeatedly denying that he’s involved in the film in interviews.

But, as adamant as he is that he won’t be suiting up again in No Way Home, fans aren’t totally convinced that he isn’t just telling a white lie in an attempt to keep his surprise appearance under wraps. His latest response on the topic has got folks talking as Garfield has now admitted that he knows what’s going to happen in the movie, though he maintains he’s not in it. Here’s what the actor had to say to Newsweek:

“It’s an exciting idea that people are kind of obsessing over and I would be too if I was, you know, just, out there not knowing what was going on. But I do know what’s going on and I’m afraid it’s going to be very disappointing for people.”

Garfield went on to admit that he knows he can’t stop people from getting their hopes up, no matter how much he tries to play down all the rumors, so he’s had to make peace with that.

“But what can I do? I have to let people be disappointed. That’s a big part of my recovery in my life is, I have to allow people to have their own feelings, I can’t mitigate or control anyone else’s experience. That’s a practice of mine. So if they want to create an expectation for themselves, that’s up to them.”

Garfield’s repeated denials indicate that he’s being genuine when he tells fans not to assume he’s going to show up in No Way Home, but then comments like this one to Newsweek, revealing that he’s familiar with the film’s plot, will only fuel the hype for some kind of Spider-Verse team-up happening. Like the star says, the belief that he and Maguire are coming back is too far-reaching now to contain, so all we can do is just sit tight and wait to see whether Garfield was playing us all along or if he was telling the truth.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to swing into cinemas on December 17th.