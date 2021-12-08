Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man doesn’t get nearly as much love as Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland. Perhaps that’s because his time as the webslinger was cut short after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 underperformed and his character arc was left unresolved.

But let’s face it, it’s extremely likely Garfield is going to be swinging across our screens next week in Spider-Man: No Way Home, so he’ll have one more chance to impress. If all the rumors pan out, it’ll be awesome to see Garfield’s Spidey interacting with the other two, especially as he has nothing but praise for Tom Holland’s movies.

In an interview with Wired, Garfield was asked for his opinion on Holland and said:

“I really like him. I think he’s a wonderful person. I met him at the BAFTAs one year. We had a lovely talk. He was very sweet… As an actor, I just think he’s absolutely wonderful. I’m just super grateful he’s the one filling out the suit. I love those films. I think they’ve just done an incredible, incredible job with it.”

New 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' image reveals first look at Willem Dafoe 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s nice that Garfield is so positive about the franchise, as in a recent interview with The Guardian, he sounded like he had some major regrets about his experience:

“I got my heart broken a little bit … I went from being a naive boy to growing up. How could I ever imagine that it was going to be a pure experience? There are millions of dollars at stake and that’s what guides the ship. It was a big awakening and it hurt.”

It must have been very frustrating to be so involved in what was going to be an expansive cinematic Spidey-verse, only for all that work to be flushed down the toilet overnight. We know Garfield had signed on for two direct sequels to The Amazing Spider-Man 2, though Sony dropped him like a hot rock as they flailed about looking for someone to blame for that film’s (relatively) disappointing box office haul.

I’m confident that next week we’ll have Garfield’s Spidey standing heroically alongside Maguire and Holland’s. Judging by his comments, it’d be nice for him to go out on a high and get some kind of resolution to his Spider-Man story.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on Dec. 17.