Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire Will Reportedly Show Up In Final Scene Of Spider-Man 3

Up until the other day, everyone was convinced that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 would follow a relatively straightforward narrative that would see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker on the run after being framed for the murder of Mysterio and having had his secret identity revealed to the world by J.K. Simmons’ returning J. Jonah Jameson. The web-slinger would race to clear his name while also fending off a famous comic book villain or two, and everything would be back to normal by the time the credits rolled.

However, the addition of Jamie Foxx to the cast has turned everything we thought we knew about the movie on its head. Having already played Electro in Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the Academy Award winner’s return to the fray makes it look increasingly likely that the foundations are being laid for a live-action Spider-Verse. WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness were already set to go all in on the idea of alternate realities and branching timelines, but nobody could have guessed that Spider-Man 3 would be so heavily affected by it.

Of course, the rumor mill has since kicked into overdrive about who else could potentially make a comeback for Spidey’s third solo adventure, with fans already crossing their fingers in the hopes that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield might swing by to lend a hand. And according to tipster Mikey Sutton, that is indeed the plan, but the previous incumbents of the skintight spandex won’t appear until the very last scene of the movie.

“Insiders tell me that Maguire and Garfield are being discussed to appear in the final scene of Spider-Man 3,” he says. “Each of the MCU Spider-Man movies has had a jaw-dropping ending; sources say this is what they have in mind for 3. How they got there will apparently be as startling as them showing up; the answer to that is a gift that is still wrapped.

Both of the MCU’s Spider-Man films so far have ended on major cliffhangers, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the third installment were to do the same, but cutting to black just as Maguire and Garfield showed up would certainly be the biggest one yet by some distance.