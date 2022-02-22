Andrew Garfield will steal your heart in adorable ‘tick, tick…BOOM!’ blooper reel

Andrew Garfield landed a well-deserved Oscar nomination for playing Jon Larson in the hit autobiographical musical drama tick, tick…BOOM!, and Netflix have released a blooper reel guaranteed to warm your heart.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature-length directorial debut follows the story of Larson through his experience as a composer in New York City, contemplating if his career choice was the right one after all. The cast and crew undeniably had a wonderful time making the film, and they shared laughter as they bonded behind the scenes.

The reel will bring you all the warm and fuzzies, from forgotten lines and rapping to the milkshake poured over Garfield’s head, which you can check out below.

Monday Mood: Andrew Garfield pouring a milkshake on his head.🍦



Check out this exclusive blooper reel from #ticktickBOOM pic.twitter.com/7duHRLlUXv — ticktickboom (@ticktickboom) February 21, 2022

tick, tick…BOOM! offers a heartwarming and heartbreaking story of trial, error, success, friendship, and much more. Garfield’s antics behind the scenes undoubtedly lifted spirits during difficult moments, and seeing him in his element is a real treat for fans.

tick, tick…BOOM! is streaming on Netflix , and Garfield is up for his second Academy Award. Having already scooped the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, the recently-returned Spider-Man: No Way Home star is considered one of the favorites among a stacked field rounded out by Denzel Washington, Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Javier Bardem.