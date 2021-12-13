Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man swings into Bangladeshi cinemas

The hype is building up for No Way Home, and cinemas are getting into the Spidey mood – especially this Bangladeshi cinema.

Reddit user /u/thatpoliteboi shared the set-up from his local cinema in Bangladesh, which boasts not one, not two, but three life-sized Spider-Men statues to promote the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The two returning potential Spider-Man actors have taken up the majority of speculation and hype for the threequel in the Homecoming trilogy, and cinemas are definitely leaning into that hype with statues promoting the film. Bangladesh is no different, and stuff like this is finally starting to make this whole thing feel real – even if it is reusing an old promotional statue from The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Whether or not Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are actually returning to their respective versions of Spider-Man is yet to be seen. Still, with countless leaks, VFX bungles in trailers, and the long-standing attempt to cover it up by Sony, you’d have to say it’s a solid 99% chance they’re showing up in the film.

Cinemas using the previous Spider-Men is interesting, and while they probably don’t know for certain if the actors are returning, they’re doing a great job selling the movie to punters to keep that hype at a healthy level.

Tom Holland teaming up with other Spider-Man actors is stuff that would previously only be fan fiction. It’s amazing how far comic book movies have come that we can even attempt to look at this concept seriously. Even more impressive is that Tom Holland hasn’t spoiled it yet!

Andrew Garfield has now spent the last 18 months denying his involvement in the upcoming film, so it would be immensely funny if he never acknowledges that he’s actually in the No Way Home if he ends up showing up in the movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is due out December 16 worldwide, and the anticipation for it is rivaling even Avengers: Endgame. Sony will be hoping for a massive hit to pay off the high costs of the movie and for it to be the first flick to hit $1 billion since the COVID-19 lockdowns.