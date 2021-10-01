Andrew Garfield’s Spidey Gets Venom-ized In Epic Venom Artwork

Marvel fans, it’s time to celebrate as Venom: Let There Be Carnage is officially in cinemas from today. And the additional good news is that, once we’ve all seen Tom Hardy’s second outing as Eddie Brock, there is plenty more from the Venomverse still to come. The marketing has made clear that Sony is dedicated to expanding the symbiote’s corner of the Spider-Man universe in future projects. And likely with more MCU crossovers, too.

And, once you factor Spider-Man: No Way Home into those plans, the possibilities are limitless. Remember, the incoming threequel is due to break open the Spider-Verse and bring back various iconic villains. Not to mention that everyone’s convinced Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are returning as their Peter Parkers to boot. So there’s the potential for the Venomverse to become a Venom-Multiverse.

We already saw Maguire’s wallcrawler battle Venom, of course, in 2007’s Spider-Man 3, but Andrew Garfield’s franchise was cut short before he had the chance to face off against the symbiote. This epic artwork imagines what it would be like if Garfield became infected by Venom, however, in a future Venomverse movie following his apparent comeback in No Way Home. Content creator César Castillo Marquez shared their awesome piece on Instagram. Check it out below:

Back in the day, the movie that became 2018’s Venom would’ve been part of Garfield’s Spidey universe before those plans were nixed when the hero was rebooted within the MCU, as played by Tom Holland. Fans have always felt that Marvel did Garfield dirty, then, which is why there’s so much excitement around the idea of inviting the actor to suit up again, alongside his fellow webheads, in No Way Home.

But we’ll have to wait until December 17th arrives before we can, at last, find out how much truth there is to all those leaks and rumors. In the meantime, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is in cinemas from today, October 1st.