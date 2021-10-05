Andy Serkis Says The Batman Is Going To Be A Masterpiece

Andy Serkis has been hitting the promotional trail hard for his third directorial effort Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which exploded into life at the box office this past weekend with a record-setting $90 million haul. While on the press circuit, the actor and filmmaker has been constantly dodging questions about The Batman, revealing that he’s been forbidden from speaking about the upcoming reboot.

Now that Let There Be Carnage is out there for the world to see, and fans are clearly enjoying it a lot more than critics looking at the discrepancies on Rotten Tomatoes, it’ll only be a few months until Serkis is right back at it, hyping up yet another hotly-anticipated comic book adaptation.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Serkis once again artfully skirted around questions regarding The Batman, but he did tease that his Planet of the Apes collaborator Matt Reeves has something special in store for audiences when the movie finally comes to theaters in March 2022.

The Batman Merch Reveals Another Great Look At Robert Pattinson's Batsuit 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

“I’ll tell you that it was fantastic being reunited with Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark and Dan Lemmon from the Apes films. We had such a great time making it, and when it eventually comes to the screen, Matt Reeves will have made another masterpiece film because he’s so super-invested in it. But yeah, I’ve been forbidden, expressly forbidden, to talk about Alfred.”

We’re getting a new trailer next weekend at DC FanDome, one that’ll offer a much better idea of whether such lofty praise is merited. The word ‘masterpiece’ gets thrown around an awful lot these days, but The Batman certainly possesses the talent on either side of the camera to live up to such a heady billing.