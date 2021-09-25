Andy Serkis Wants Venom To Meet More Villains Before He Gets To Spider-Man

Throughout the buildup to Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Spider-Man’s name has cropped up almost as often as that of Tom Hardy’s symbiote, with everyone hedging their bets on the sequel’s credits scene teasing the most overt connection yet between Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and Kevin Feige’s MCU.

It’s happening eventually, and we’ve known that for a while, but the real question is how long we’ll have to wait. Director Andy Serkis has been batting away questions about Peter Parker everywhere he goes, constantly reiterating that there’s much more he wants to do with Venom before the epic crossover fans have been waiting for.

In a new interview with ScreenRant, Serkis once again dodged inquiries pertaining to Tom Holland’s web-slinger, revealing that he’d rather see Venom do battle against some of the other supervillains at Sony’s disposal before he goes toe-to-toe with another iconic comic book favorite.

“But I think there’s real mileage in some of the other supervillains that reside in Ravencroft. I think there’s so much… There’s such fertile ground to be uncovered there. That would be the sandbox I’d be really interested in playing. Who’s lurking in there that could break out?”

It must be a source of consternation for Serkis that he’s trying to promote Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which looks set to do bumper business at the box office by the standards of the pandemic era, but all anybody seems to want to ask him about is Spider-Man. We’ll get there eventually, but for now the focus should be on the project that lies directly ahead, not one that could potentially be years away.