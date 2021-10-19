Angelina Jolie Reveals If She’d Direct A Marvel Studios Movie

Angelina Jolie might be one of the biggest and most popular stars on the planet, with an Academy Award win under her belt and a string of acclaimed performances and box office smash hits dating back well over 20 years, but she’s also exactly the kind of director Marvel Studios would hire for a superhero blockbuster.

The comic book juggernaut has increasingly favored plucking lesser-known and relatively unproven filmmakers with a background in independent cinema to take the reins of the company’s big budget features, and Jolie certainly ticks those boxes looking at her career behind the camera to date.

The 46 year-old has helmed war drama In the Land of Blood and Honey, stirring World War II biopic Unbroken, romantic drama By the Sea and haunting biographical thriller First They Killed My Father. In a new interview with Variety at the Eternals world premiere, Jolie gave a cryptic answer when asked if she’d ever consider directing an MCU movie.

“Maybe I’ll talk to Kevin Feige tonight, see if there’s a job for me.”

Angelina Jolie to direct Eternals 2, anyone? If Chloé Zhao opted not to return for what feels like an inevitable sequel, then it wouldn’t be the most shocking turn of events to hit the MCU. After all, Taika Waititi plays a sizeable supporting role as Korg in Thor: Ragnarok and Love and Thunder, so the precedent has already been set.