Chris Hemsworth And Taika Waititi Goof Around In Thor: Love And Thunder Set Video

Thor: Ragnarok was one of the most rambunctious Marvel movies, and fans are hoping lightning will strike twice in next year’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which marks director Taika Waititi’s return to the MCU. Speaking of the New Zealand filmmaker, Waititi celebrated his birthday earlier this week, and his leading man Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to share a set video of the duo goofing around in the film’s hair and makeup trailer.

The video sees Hemsworth having his blonde wig touched up by a hairstylist, with Waititi in turn styling the hair person’s hair, while singing along to David Bowie’s “Ashes to Ashes”. “Happy birthday @taikawaititi,” wrote Hemsworth in his caption to the video. “Not only a brilliant director but also super helpful with vocal warmups and hair and makeup assistance, truly a man of many talents.”

Hemsworth was recently heard in an incredibly brief cameo as the voice of Frog Thor in Loki. He’ll soon feature in a much more prominent role in at least one episode of What If…?. Waititi, meanwhile, will also turn up in at least one episode of the animated anthology series as Korg. This will follow his reprisal of the fan-favorite Kronan in a promo for Free Guy, which saw Korg team up with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, that broke the internet last month.

Hemsworth and Waititi are joined in the fourth solo outing for the God of Thunder by a huge, star-studded ensemble cast. Natalie Portman is back as Jane Foster, this time with her own Asgardian powers, with Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Christian Bale, Jaime Alexander, Jeff Goldblum and many more also on board.

Unfortunately, there’s still a ways to go before Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters in May, 2022. We’ve got four MCU films to go before it gets here, with the first – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – dropping on September 3rd.