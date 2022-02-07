Anna Nicole Smith was a model, actress, and television personality whose work with Playboy, marriage to an elderly billionaire, and alleged addictions made her a tabloid fixture from 1992-2007, and now a film about her is in the works.

Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood reported that Oscar-winning actress Holly Hunter is in talks to co-star.

The film is dubbed Hurricanna, after the “immense hurricane-like force that was Anna Nicole Smith, and the fateful string of events that led Anna to destroy everything in her path, including herself and those closest to her,” according to producers.

The movie will focus on Smith’s therapist’s (Hunter) ultimately unsuccessful attempt to save her life. Smith died in 2007 in Florida from what was ultimately determined to be an accidental prescription drug overdose.

Betty Gilpin from GLOW was close to playing Smith but exited due to scheduling conflicts.

The movie is set to be directed by Francesca Gregorini of Killing Eve and has a script by Rachel and Matt Sarnoff.