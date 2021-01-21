Another Avenger Is Reportedly Returning For Thor: Love And Thunder

Could yet another MCU hero be joining Chris Hemsworth’s Asgardian God in Thor: Love and Thunder? Production on the much-anticipated film – the first time a Marvel star has got a fourth solo movie – is due to kick off in Australia in just a few days, so more casting announcements have been coming in of late as stars are spotted traveling into the country. And the latest familiar face who’s being rumored for Thor 4 is none other than Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel.

Giant Freakin Robot is reporting that a trusted source has informed them Larson will be involved in Love and Thunder in some capacity. The outlet writes that this is just part of a wider push from Marvel to ensure that Carol Danvers is at the heart of the MCU going forward, as she’ll be popping up in various projects that don’t have her name on them across Phase 4. We know she’ll appear in Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus, which comes out later this year, and with a role in LAT, which is due in May 2021, that would mean we’ll see Carol at least twice before Captain Marvel 2 finally drops in November 2022.

It’s already been confirmed that the Guardians of the Galaxy will likewise be joining the God of Thunder in Taika Waititi’s movie – Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nebula) and Sean Gunn (Rocket) have all recently been spotted in Sydney – while Natalie Portman – who’ll be reprising Jane Foster, this time as the Mighty Thor herself – and Christian Bale – who’ll be playing villain Gorr the God Butcher – arrived in Oz not too long ago as well.

As the inclusion of the Guardians and an alien antagonist suggests, Love and Thunder will mostly take place in outer space, so it fits that Thor and friends will bump into Captain Marvel during their adventures. This remains unconfirmed by the studio for now, though, but we’ll soon know if Giant Freakin Robot is right depending on whether Larson is seen in Sydney or not.

Thor: Love and Thunder is on target to hit theaters in February 2022.