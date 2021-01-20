Chris Hemsworth Shows Off His Thor: Love And Thunder Body As Filming Begins

Chris Hemsworth looks a long way from Fat Thor in new vacation snaps he’s shared to social media, just days before he begins work on his next Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. After Avengers: Endgame, fans were initially unsure whether Hemsworth would return to the MCU, so the incoming Thor 4 is one of the most-anticipated entries in Marvel’s Phase 4. Much about the film is currently under wraps, but the Australian star decided to unwrap himself for these photos which demonstrate how he’s got back in shape to play the God of Thunder.

Hemsworth took to Instagram on Tuesday to post the images of his trip to Lord Howe Island in Australia, which see him soaking in the sun with his family and friends. He also took the time to confirm that he’ll soon be donning his Asgardian armor again to portray Thor in Love and Thunder, which begins filming – again in his native country – later this very week. “Great to get away for a few days to @visitlordhoweisland before starting on #thorloveandthunder this week!”, the star wrote in his caption.

Elsewhere, those traveling to Australia from overseas to take part in Love and Thunder are currently quarantining ahead of the shoot. This includes Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax) and Karen Gillan (Nebula). And, according to reports, Matt Damon, following on from his cameo in Thor: Ragnarok.

Christian Bale – who’ll be playing villain Gorr the God Butcher – and Natalie Portman – reprising her role as Jane Foster, this time as the Mighty Thor herself – arrived in the country at an earlier date. Vin Diesel and Jaimie Alexander are also involved as Groot and Sif, respectively. Tom Hiddleston is rumored to be returning as Loki.

Taika Waititi is back in the director’s chair, with hopes high that he’ll be able to match, if not top, his work on Ragnarok. Thor: Love and Thunder is due to release next spring, on May 6th, 2022.